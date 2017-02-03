Pak economy on way to getting higher growth: PM

International Trade Centre executive director calls on Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Executive Director of Geneva based International Trade Centre (ITC) Mrs Arancha Gonzalez on Thursday said that Pakistan’s economy had achieved stability and it was further improving after the improved security and law and order situation in the country.

Mrs Arancha Gonzalez called on Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at the Prime Minister's House on Thursday. She said that the massive investments in improving the country’s infrastructure, especially roads and communication networks, have started paying dividends.

She appreciated the government’s concrete steps, which have reduced power shortages paving the way for ensuring enhanced economic activities. She said, "This is my first visit to Pakistan as Executive Director International Trade Centre and what I have seen is a country on the move, a country that has made enormous progress on stabilising the macro economic situation of the country, in improving the infrastructure, improving the security. All these are essential ingredients to ensure that trade, business and growth can happen and that this growth can translate into benefits for the ordinary men and women in Pakistan."

She said that she had very cordial discussion with the prime minister. “We are now going to be supporting Pakistan in translating all this progress achieved at the hard infrastructure level into softer infrastructure progress in entrepreneurship, in simplifying trade rules, in boosting the competitiveness of Small and Medium Enterprises here in Pakistan so that they could contribute strongly."

Talking to Mrs Arancha Gonzalez, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that his government’s efforts had stabilised the country’s economy, and it was on its way to achieving further higher growth trajectory in the coming months.

He maintained that Pakistan was looking forward to enhanced interaction with international organisations in order to adopt and implement the best international practices for increasing Pakistan’s share in international trade.

He welcomed the Executive Director on her first-ever visit to Pakistan, on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan. On the occasion, Prime Minister Nawaz extended gratitude for the support of the ITC to Pakistan in various trade initiatives, technical assistance and capacity building projects enhancing Pakistan’s capacity to participate in global trade. The prime minister observed that the visit of Mrs Arancha Gonzalez to Pakistan followed the first-ever visit of the DG WTO, which underscored Pakistan’s commitment to participation in multilateral trade as a responsible, effective and positive member of the international community.

The prime minister thanked the ED for inaugurating the first ever “She Trades” seminar in Pakistan and expressed the resolve that his government was fully committed to empowerment of women at the broadest level and enhancing their participation in international trade. He told Mrs. Arancha Gonzalez that the government is currently devising a national e-commerce policy for which the Federal Minister of Finance Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Engineer Khurram Dastgir and IT Minister Anusha Rehman Ahmad Khan are working jointly.

Federal Minister for Commerce Engineer Khuram Dastgir Khan, Senior Adviser ITC Dr Muhammad Saeed, ITC consultant Matthew Anthony Wilson, Secretary to the Prime Minister (SPM) Fawad Hasan Fawad, Dr Syed Tauqir Shah, Ambassador of Pakistan to the WTO and other senior government officials were also present in the meeting.

