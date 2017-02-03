ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Thursday passed the Costs of Litigation Bill, 2016 which would envisage punishment to those who resort to frivolous litigation and unnecessary adjournments.

The Costs of Litigation Bill, 2016 would envisage amendments in the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 for empowering courts to impose costs to discourage false and frivolous litigation and unnecessary adjournments.

The amendments in the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 would provide for imposition of adjournment costs in criminal cases. The Costs and Management Accountants (Amendment) Bill, 2016 provides for amendments in the Cost and Management Accountants Act, 1966. The amendments are required to change the designation of Cost and Management Accountants to Chartered Management Accountants.

Earlier, the MNAs expressed grave concern over shortage of stents in hospitals and market following government’s action against substandard stents and lenses. The parliamentarians were speaking on a calling attention notice moved by the opposition members from MQM, PTI, Jamaat-e-Islami and Pakistan People’s Party regarding withdrawal of unregistered stents and substandard lenses endangering the precious lives of people.

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha said that action was also taken against leading government and private hospitals while withdrawing unregistered stents and sub-standard lenses from there. These hospitals included Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar, PIMS, Islamabad, Mayo Hospital, Lahore, Ayub Medical Complex, Abbottabad, Shifa International and Kulsoom Hospital.

He disclosed that doctors and officials of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) were also involved in the illegal practice of substandard stents. The parliamentary secretary said that availability of registered stents was being ensured pointing out that there were 55 registered manufacturers of stents.

He said the Supreme Court had also taken suo moto notice of the use of substandard stents while issue of substandard lenses was pending with the Sindh High Court. Ex-speaker Dr Fahmida Mirza said it was matter of concern that the government had removed all stents from the market and so much so that the instrument was not available even in emergency cases.

Responding to a calling attention notice moved by Shahida Akhtar Ali and others regarding 18 dysfunctional water testing labs of Safe Drinking Water Project and non-payment of salaries to 158 scientists and technical staff for the last year, Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanvir Hussain told the House that these labs were working properly.

He said efforts were underway to resolve the matter of 158 employees of Safe Drinking Water Project. He said with the completion of this project in December, 2015, the posts were also abolished adding that the Establishment Division had been requested to adjust experienced employees in other departments.

0



0







Frivolous cases, adjournments to cost punishment NA passes bill was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183751-Frivolous-cases-adjournments-to-cost-punishment-NA-passes-bill/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Frivolous cases, adjournments to cost punishment NA passes bill" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183751-Frivolous-cases-adjournments-to-cost-punishment-NA-passes-bill.