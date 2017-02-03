Sindh govt de-notifies three advisers, eight special-assistants to Sindh CM

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday issued a notification to remove from their posts three advisers and eight special assistants to the Sindh chief minister following adverse rulings of the Sindh High Court where a case pertaining to their appointments is being heard at present.

Sindh Chief Secretary Muhammad Rizwan Memon issued the notifications to this effect on Thursday evening. On Monday last (30 January, 2017), the Sindh chief secretary had already issued a notification to de-notify the appointment of Barrister Murtaza Wahab as the adviser of Sindh CM on Law and Anti-Corruption in order to avoid contempt of court proceedings by the SHC in the case being heard, related to the appointment of Murtaza Wahab and other aides to the provincial chief executive.

Before issuance of the notification by the chief secretary, at least two key provincial government’s advisers and three other special assistants to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday tendered resignation from their positions in view of the ruling of the high court concerning their appointments.

The resigning advisers of Sindh CM were Moula Bakhsh Chandio, the adviser on Sindh Information Department, and Senator Saeed Ghani, the Labour Adviser of Sindh CM.

The other three resigning special assistants of Sindh CM were Nadir Khuwaja for CM’s Inspection, Enquiries & Implementation Team, Zulfiqar Ali Behan for Special Education and Naveed Anthony for Inter-faith Harmony Affairs.

The notification of the Sindh chief secretary for de-notification of the advisers to the Sindh CM also removed from the post Asghar Ali Junejo, the CM’s Adviser for Mines & Mineral Development.

Other special-assistants de-notified by the provincial govt included Burhan Chandio for Archives Department, Syed Qassim Naveed for Special Initiatives, Umer Rehman Malik for Public Private Partnership Unit of Sindh Finance Department, Engineer Baber Hussain Effendi for Irrigation Department, and Dr Abdul Qayyum Soomro, special assistant to Sindh CM for Religious Affairs, Zakat & Usher Department.

It should be recalled that one of the special assistants to the CM i.e. Umer Rehman Malik is the son of former interior minister Senator Rehman Malik.Earlier, in his resignation to Sindh CM, Senator Saeed Ghani wrote that he had done his best to end corruption and improving governance in the provincial Labour Department and his efforts had started bearing substantial results. He said that efforts rendered by him were being obstructed due to court judgements owing to which the “corrupt mafia” working in the department had been getting support. He thanked the Sindh CM and leaders of the ruling Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari for reposing trust in him.

The resignations tendered by three of the special assistants had similar language, which highlighted that “the adverse judgements of the court being relayed through the media had been causing commotion among concerned public and in their respective constituencies, rendering them unable to perform their duties being aides to the Sindh CM.”

It should be recalled here that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, before once again becoming a member of the Sindh Assembly, had worked for sometime in the present and previous provincial governments of PPP as an adviser to the-then Sindh CM Syed Qaim Ali Shah on Finance, having the status of a provincial minister. Murad Ali Shah had to resign as an MPA on the issue of dual citizenship, which he later renounced to become a lawmaker again.

