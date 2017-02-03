LAHORE: All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union has claimed victory in the nationwide referendum held by secret ballot.

The hundreds of workers belonging to Wapda and electricity distribution, national transmission and generation companies held a mass rally to commemorate the victory. It is claimed that union won the election by securing the largest number of votes held at 331 polling stations all over the country including all provinces and Islamabad.

The union had also won last referendum held on 29 May, 2013 with thumping majority. Other trade unions namely Pakistan Wapda Workers Pegham Union, Pakistan Wapda Employees Insaf Union and Pakistan Wapda Pasban Union got very limited votes. Pakistan Wapda Pegham Employees Union was defeated consecutively in the five nationwide referendums held earlier, it is further claimed.

0



0







Wapda workers union claims victory was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183747-Wapda-workers-union-claims-victory/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Wapda workers union claims victory" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183747-Wapda-workers-union-claims-victory.