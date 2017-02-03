LAKKI MARWAT: Police claimed to have arrested a jail escapee here on Thursday.A police official said that acting on a tip off, a police party headed by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Saboor Khan raided a house in Haqdadabad locality and captured Humayun. Humayun had been imprisoned for life term in a case registered against him in Jangalkhel Police Station of Kohat. He had escaped when the militants attacked the prison in Dera Ismail Khan in July 2013. “He was also wanted by police in a terrorism related cases,” the official added.The official said that DPO Syed Khalid Hamdani announced commendation certificates and cash prizes for policemen for arresting the fleeing prisoner.

