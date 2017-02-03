LANDIKOTAL: Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) Major General Shaheen Mazhar visited forward security posts along the Pak-Afghan border in Bazaar Zakhakhel in Landikotal tehsil, officials said on Thursday.Security forces officials said Major General Shaheen Mazhar, accompanied by Khyber Rifles Commandant Col Umar Farooq, met Pakistan Army soldiers deployed in Bazaar Zakhakhel and gave them Rs0. 2 million as reward on their outstanding duty during the past few months.The IGFC lauded the soldiers' dedication and devotion to motherland that helped restore peace in the region. Meanwhile, Khyber Agency Political Agent Khalid Mehmood visited Kam Shalman and condoled with the bereaved family over the loss of six lives in a traffic incident.Khalid Mehmood gave Rs0.1 million each to the heir of those killed while Rs50,000 to the injured persons.

0



0







IGFC visits border posts was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183745-IGFC-visits-border-posts/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "IGFC visits border posts" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183745-IGFC-visits-border-posts.