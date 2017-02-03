Foreign solutions can’t address South Asia security issues: Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Thursday that the situation in South Asia could not be seen and understood through foreign security paradigms and foreign solutions could not address security related issues of the region.

The minister said that the “tendency to label every man with a beard and every woman wearing hijab as potential terrorist should cease now”. Security, the minister said, was no longer a local or a regional issue but it had global manifestations and connotations. “To win the war against terrorism, there has to be an international coalition but this coalition” he continued “should be based on mutual and greater understanding of regional dynamics and regional compulsions.”

The interior minister was addressing a seminar titled “Carving out a vision for brighter tomorrow: Addressing challenges and opportunities for enhanced regional cooperation”, jointly organised by National Defence University and Royal Danish Defence College. It was attended by a large number of diplomats, senior civilian and the military officers.

Ch Nisar said that security in today’s world was a multi-dimensional and multi-faceted issue which could not be ensured just by closing borders and pretending to feel safe. No solution from America or the West could be imposed on this region and vice versa. To win the war on terrorism, the support of over 1 billion Muslims was essential. The West, he said, should get rid of Islamophobia and desist from blaming Islam for everything. He said that the support of Islamic countries which incidentally had been the hardest hit and the biggest victim in the ongoing fight against terrorism, was crucial in order to win this battle of hearts and minds.

On Pakistan’s approach towards peace and enhancing regional cooperation, the interior minister said, “Pakistan has been showing maximum urge and inclination for promoting peace and tranquility in the region. The key to addressing issues is engagement and those who cannot engage in dialogue have a weak case.”

The minister said that politics and security were two different things that needed to be separated from each other. “It is very important not to mix politics with security. There is a tendency on the part of certain countries especially in the region to mix politics with security which is the biggest hurdle in the way of meaningful and healthy dialogue in the region,” pointed out the minister. He added that internal issues, territorial disputes and internal problems should not be correlated with lack of security. He said that this was something that was happening in South Asia.

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan stressed that “freedom movements should not be equated with terrorism.” Urging West to honour its commitments and agreements, the minister referred to a summit held in Washington on “Countering Violent Extremism” in February 2015, and recalled that over 60 countries participating in the moot agreed upon the need that terrorism could not be linked to any religion and there was a need to promote all inclusive policies. Within just one year of the summit, the action emanating from Washington banning visas for seven Muslim countries had sent a negative message across the Muslim world. The minister asserted that cooperation meant showing greater understanding of point of view of others, adding that “there cannot be two sets of different rules for people.”

