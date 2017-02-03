Muhammd Zubair takes oath as 32nd Sindh Governor

KARACHI: Muhammad Zubair on Thursday took oath to become the 32nd Governor of Sindh province at a simple and graceful ceremony held here at the Governor House.

The oath of office to become the new governor was administered by Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Justice Sajjad Ali Shah. The ceremony was held at the lawns of the Governor House at around 4:30 pm. The ceremony was conducted by Sindh Chief Secretary Muhammad Rizwan Memon.

The ceremony was attended by senior authorities, officials of the province, political leaders, elected representatives and representatives of the armed forces.

Some notable persons who attended the ceremony included Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Speaker of Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, State Minister for Information Maryam Aurangzeb, Corps Commander Karachi Lt General Shahid Baig Mirza, Director-General of Sindh Rangers Major General Muhammad Saeed, Inspector-General of Sindh Police AD Khowaja, Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan, leader of Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan Farooq Sattar, Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi leader Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, noted businessmen, industrialists, vice-chancellors of public universities and students of the Institute of Business Administration Karachi as IBA is the alma mater of the new governor.

Later, the governor, accompanied by leaders of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the founder of the nation. There the new governor also wrote in the visitors book and lauded the efforts and political services of Quaid-e-Azam for securing a separate homeland for the well-being of Muslims of the Indian Sub-Continent.

Talking to newsmen, the new governor said it had been a cause of honour for him that he had taken oath at the same place where Quaid-e-Azam took oath as the first governor general of Pakistan. He said that it had become a memorable day for him and his family. He said that a big a responsibility had been entrusted to him. He thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for reposing trust in him.

The new governor said that he was a representative of the Federation in the province and would try his best to resolve the provincial issues concerning the Federation on priority basis.

He said that he would make efforts to fulfil the trust of people of Sindh and he would also try to provide maximum relief to the people of the province. He also thanked the media. Later, the new governor visited the Mahmoodabad graveyard to offer fateha at the graves of his parents there.

Meanwhile, a number of activists of PML-N, including the party’s elected representatives in local govt set-up, including chairmen and vice-chairmen of Union Committees in the city, held a demonstration outside the Sindh Governor’s House for being ignored and not being invited to the oath taking ceremony of the new governor. The protesters also shouted slogans against the local leaders of PML-N belonging to Karachi for ignoring them.

Owing to the protest by workers of PML-N, law-enforcement agencies had to take stringent security measures, including virtual closure of the Aiwan-e-Saddar Road on which the Governor House is situated, which led to severe congestion of vehicular traffic on nearby roads in the afternoon.

It should be recalled here that Muhammad Zubair has become new Governor Sindh after ailing governor of the province, former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retd) Saeeduzzaman Siddiqui, had expired on 11 January, 2017 after serving as the provincial governor for the shortest stint of just over two months. Muhammad Zubair earlier served as chairman of Privatization Commission of Pakistan with the status of state minister. One of the brothers of the new governor is a leader of opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and MNA of the party Asad Umer. In the meantime, Speaker Sindh Assembly had discharged responsibilities as the acting governor of the province as per the Constitution.

