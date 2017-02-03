NAB making ‘bargains’, not plea bargains: SC

Says bureau not arresting criminals but accommodating them; Justice Qazi asks NAB chief to justify plea bargain with Mushtaq Raisani; there’re reasons to file case against Qamar Zaman Chaudhry; video of raid sought

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was making “bargains” and not plea bargains with the arrested criminals.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Dost Muhammad Khan, resumed hearing of the bail plea of Khalid Lango, former Finance Adviser to the Balochistan chief minister.

The court observed that the National Accountability Bureau was bent on accommodating criminals instead of apprehending them. It observed that the bureau was selling the country and there were reasons for instituting a case against the NAB chief.

The court directed the bureau to furnish the video of its raid on the house of provincial finance secretary Mushtaq Raisani besides submitting a concise statement about the volume of money recovered from Raisani’s house.

Last year in May, the anti-graft body raided the house of Balochistan Finance Secretary Mushtaq Raisani and recovered around Rs650 million worth of currency notes, US dollars, British pounds and Saudi riyals, prize bonds worth millions of rupees and 2kg gold.

In pursuance of the court’s earlier order, Waqas Qadeer Dar, Prosecutor General NAB, submitted the minutes of the Executive Board Meeting (EBM) in which permission for the plea bargain was granted.

Last year in October, the Supreme Court restrained the NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry from approving deals for voluntary return — a provision under the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 — which allowed people found guilty of corruption to pay a certain portion of the embezzled money and be released without any stigma.

On Thursday, during the course of hearing, Justice Qazi Faez asked as to what the accused had offered to which the chairman NAB decided under Section 25B of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 to grant permission for plea bargain. Justice Faisal Arab observed that the money was seized and not voluntary returned or the secretary offered to return it.

Justice Qazi Faez remarked that instead of nabbing criminals, the anti-graft body was bent on acting against the law and accommodating the accused. He said as per the note of chairman NAB, the money was seized but not voluntarily returned. “We would not call it a plea bargain but the bargain”, Justice Isa remarked.

The court asked Qamar Zaman Chaudhry to come forward and explain the plea bargain. The chairman then informed the court that Rs650 million, foreign currency and 3.2kg gold were recovered from the house of the finance secretary. He contended that the purpose of the plea bargain was to help finalise the case.

Justice Qazi said the crook had accepted that the recovered money was not his hard-earned income. Justice Qazi told Qamar Zaman that he would have to give reasons for his decision to grant permission to enter into plea bargain with Mushtaq Raisani. The court observed that the NAB in its Executive Body meeting had not given a valid reason for granting permission for the plea bargain.

Farooq H Naek, counsel for Khalid Lango, informed the court that there was no fault of his client besides that he was in jail. He further informed that the NAB had also so far not filed a reference against his client. Meanwhile, the court sought the video of the raid made on the finance secretary’s house.

