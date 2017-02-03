Briefs

IHC issues pre-admission notices to AAG

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday issued pre-admission notices to the additional attorney general (AAG) in a matter where petitioner Arshad Sharif prays that the Hamid Mir Commission Report be made public. Before Justice Kayani, Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC was hearing in this matter and he had referred the matter to the IHC chief justice to fix this particular case before another bench at the request of the petitioner.

Cellphone sets seized at Torkham border

By our correspondent

LANDIKOTAL: The Customs authorities at Torkham border foiled another attempt of smuggling and seized 611 mobile phone sets being smuggled to Pakistan, officials said.Mehmoodul Hassan, a spokesman for the Customs Department, told The News the officials recovered 611 expensive mobile phone sets from a truck (KBL-34685). “Inbound and out-bound movement of vehicles and passengers has been kept under strict vigilance by Customs, resulting in dozens of seizure cases of big caches of narcotics, currency, gold, chemicals, fertilizers and other contraband goods,” he added.

Woman, drug peddler sentenced

By our correspondent

FAISALABAD: Additional Sessions Judge Mirza Shahid Baig on Thursday awarded nine years imprisonment and imposed Rs 50,000 fine on a woman drug peddler in narcotic cases. The Sadar police had booked and recovered 2.5 kg charas and 1,050 gram heroin from the possession of accused Shazia.Meanwhile, Additional Sessions Judge Chaudhry Ghulam Rasool awarded life imprisonment and imposed Rs 100,000 on accused Saif Ullah Khan of Peshawar in a narcotics case. In default of payment of the fine, he will undergo further imprisonment of one year. The Anti-Narcotics Force had recovered 19 kg charas from the accused.

Four terrorists killed in

Dera Bugti operation

QUETTA: Four terrorists were killed and three arrested in a Frontier Corps and security forces joint operation in Dera Bugti late Wednesday. The four terrorists were killed during crossfire while three were arrested by law enforcers. Four hideouts of terrorists were destroyed and explosives as well as weapons were recovered. The weapons included 12 magazines, 31 IEDs, 80 hand grenades, 20 kilograms of explosives, 20 rocket launchers, numerous rounds and communication tools. The arrested and killed terrorists were involved in kidnapping sfor ransom, extortion and carrying out attacks on security forces.

‘Proxy’ Khassadars dismissed in Landikotal

By our correspondent

LANDIKOTAL: More than 200 proxy Khassadars, who were performing duties at various checkposts especially at Torkham border, were asked to leave the posts immediately.Political tehsildar Landikotal Irshad Ali Mohmand told The News that a notification was issued to Khassadar subedars and post commanders to ask all proxy Khassadars to leave the posts.Following the border management policy, Irshad said proxy Khassadars were a security risk for the government. He said the missing Khassadars were asked through the notification to ensure their presence within one week, otherwise they would be dismissed from their jobs.A Khassadar official said on condition of anonymity that more than 200 fake Khassadars were performing duties at various checkposts in Landikotal. He said that most of the Khassadars were hired on daily wages by some of the subedars and line officers.Local residents and Khassadars welcomed the step and said it would help ensure peace in Landikotal.

Empty Hopper wagon reaches Sahiwal Coal Power Plant

PR team to probe coal theft

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Railways has taken notice of the removal of coal cargo from a hopper wagon that reached the Sahiwal Coal Power Plant empty. Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Javed Anwar chaired a meeting on the issue. In initial report, it was declared that the coal was not theft. The CEO made an investigation team of grade 18 officers to further investigate the matter. Deputy COPS Goods, Deputy CME Carriage and Wagon and Director Coal Freight Transport Company will investigate the matter. In the meeting, it was decided that PR will make Mughalpura Workshop operation foolproof.

Stents import record submitted to FIA

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Customs officials on Thursday submitted to FIA one year’s import record of four pharmaceutical companies supplying stents to the Mayo Hospital. According to FIA sources, the customs officials led by Lahore chief appraiser along with other officials concerned submitted to FIA a complete import record of Pak Punjab Cardex Medical System, Boston Scientific, Pak Punjab Cardex Medical System, AM System and Saving Life Technologies (SLT), Lahore. All these companies had won the bidding in June 2016 and were supplying stents to Mayo Hospital. Later, during FIA’s investigation, it emerged that three out of four companies are not registered with DRAP and all the four companies were supplying smuggled stents (a duty-free medical device) to the hospital. It may be relevant to mention here that FIA is investigating implanting of alleged unregistered stents to cardiac patients in Lahore against exuberant prices.

