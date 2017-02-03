External debt, liabilities go up to $74.6 billion —II

Debt Policy Statement 2017

In 2015-16, the IMF loans of over Rs200 billion were disbursed and unlike previous two years, negligible repayments were made to the IMF.

There was around 6 percentage point reduction in net public debt to government revenues ratio which stood at 401 percent in 2015-16 as compared with 407 percent in 2014-15, indicating some easing in government indebtedness. Whereas, gross public debt to government revenues increased slightly by 0.4 percentage point during 2015-16 as compared with previous fiscal year. Government is committed to reduce this ratio to a generally acceptable threshold of 350 percent by increasing its revenues and rationalizing current expenditures which will reduce the debt burden and improve the debt carrying capacity of the country to finance the growing development needs.

During 2015-16, public debt servicing was recorded at Rs1,599 billion against the annual budgeted estimate of Rs1,686 billion. Public debt servicing consumed nearly 36 percent of total revenues during 2015-16 against 40 percent during last year. This improvement was contributed by low domestic interest rates on account of conducive economic environment and supportive monetary policy.

Domestic interest payments constituted around 72 percent of total debt servicing which is due to increasing volume of domestic debt in overall public debt portfolio. Domestic interest payments witnessed decline of 5 percent during 2015-16 as compared with the last fiscal year due to the above mentioned reasons. Further analysis of domestic debt servicing revealed that large portion was paid against PIBs (Rs483 billion), followed by T-Bills (Rs175 billion), Market Related Treasury Bills (Rs163 billion), Bahbood Saving Certificates (Rs93 billion) and Special Savings Certificates and Accounts (Rs71 billion).

During 2015-16, disbursements against external public debt stood at $8,922 million while $3,212 million were repaid. Most of the external inflow was received from multilateral development partners amounting to $5,793 million for the financing of various public projects primarily in the areas of education, energy, infrastructure development, social spending and for public sector management. Within bilateral external inflows amounting to $1,247 million, China had the major share of $1,042 million largely received against infrastructure and energy related projects. Government borrowed $1,381 million from commercial lenders and also mobilised $500 million from proceeds of the Eurobond issued in September 2015.

External public debt servicing declined for the second consecutive year and recorded at $4,340 million during 2015-16 as compared with $4,475 million during the preceding fiscal year. This decline in public debt servicing was mainly due to lower principal repayments made to the IMF. A segregation of this aggregate number shows a repayment of $3,213 million in respect of maturing external public debt stock, interest payments were $1,127 million while $1,248 million was rolled-over. Among the principal repayments, $1,955 million of multilateral debt and $500 million of Eurobond accounted for most of the share. Servicing of public external debt was recorded at $1,301 million during the first quarter of 2016-17.

“Refinancing Risk of the Domestic Debt Portfolio” was reduced through lengthening of the maturity profile at the end of June 2016. Percentage of domestic debt maturing in one year was reduced to 51.9 percent compared with 64.2 percent at the end of June 2013. “Exposure to Interest Rate Risk” was also reduced, as the percentage of debt re-fixing in one year decreased to 44.4 percent at the end of June 2016 compared to 52.4 percent at the end of June 2013.

The share of external loans maturing within one year is equal to around 31.9 percent of official liquid reserves at the end of June 2016 as compared with around 68.5 percent at the end of June 2013 indicating improvement in foreign exchange stability and repayment capacity, the report concluded.

0



0







External debt, liabilities go up to $74.6 billion —II was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183735-External-debt-liabilities-go-up-to-746-billion-II/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "External debt, liabilities go up to $74.6 billion —II" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183735-External-debt-liabilities-go-up-to-746-billion-II.