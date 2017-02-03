LANDIKOTAL: A team from the Fata Secretariat, headed by additional political agent of Khyber Agency, visited Bara and inspected the government schools, which were reconstructed after destruction in militancy related incidents during past years.

Additional Political Agent Mir Raza Ozgan, accompanied by Planning Officer Faridullah Burki and Agency Development Officer Irfan Khattak, visited several state-run schools including Government Girls Primary School, Amin Killay and GGPS Lali Jan Killay in Akakhel area.

He inspected the schools’ buildings recently reconstructed with the financial assistance provided by Governor Special Development Programme (GSDP). The officials also checked staff attendance, registration books and asked teachers to ensure their regular duty. Mir Raza said 96 state schools had been destroyed in militancy-related incidents in Bara.

He said 16 destroyed schools were reconstructed in Bara and students were shifted to the new buildings. Later, the official distributed sports kits among players of 12 government and private schools in Bara.

