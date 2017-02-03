ISLAMABAD: The Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CDPI) while welcoming the development that government has expedited the process of legislation on Right to Information (RTI), urged that the government should also include the stakeholders in legislation on RTI.

A press statement issued by CPDI says, It is a welcome development that government has expedited the process of legislation on RTI and a select committee of Senate is holding meetings to reconcile various provisions of Right of Access to Information Bill 2016, drafted by federal government and Right to Information Bill 2016, approved by Senate Committee on Information and Broadcasting.

However, it is unfortunate that civil society groups, journalists and information commissioners of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who have rich experience of implementing RTI laws have not been involved in the process of this legislation. As reported in the media, the select committee has unanimously approved draft of right to information bill and has agreed that the proposed Information Commission would consist of three members — a grade 22 officer, a retired judge and a representative of civil society.

