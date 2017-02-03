RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army is providing helicopters for relief operations in Leepa Valley where several shops and houses were gutted due to intense fire, says an ISPR press release on Thursday. The Pak Army carried out this rescue operation in connection with the accidental fire that broke out in Leepa Bazaar, Azad Kashmir, ostensibly due to short circuiting. The fire soon spread and engulfed the entire bazaar, inflicting heavy material casualties to civil population in the area. Resultantly, 88 shops, six houses, three jeeps and motorcycles were substantially damaged. Pak Army troops along with civil administration quickly responded to the catastrophe and not only controlled the fire before dawn but also helped prevent further loss of life and property. A total of 150 soldiers participated in the relief and rescue operations.

