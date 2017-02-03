Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that people like Imran Khan and Sheikh Rasheed are only misleading nation.

Talking to media outside Punjab Assembly on Thursday, the law minister said that both Imran Khan and Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed were incapable figures who had merely wasted over three years of this nation.

To a question about the horse being gifted to the Qatari Ameer, Rana Sanaullah Khan stated it was merely a suggestion but had not been done. He said Qatari Ameer was scheduled to visit Pakistan but his tour was cancelled. To another question, he said Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir was clear and the government was committed to protect its land from militants.

Moreover, the PA session on Thursday started with a delay of nearly one and a half hour with Speaker Rana Mohammad Iqbal Khan in chair.Rana Sanaullah Khan while speaking on the floor of PA also expressed anger over officials for not showing interest in the process of legislation and assembly business. He warned that action would be taken against parliamentary secretary concerned in case he didn’t ensure presence in the PA during question hour session.

The question hour session which was related to Excise and Taxation, Transport and Anti-Narcotics could take up only six queries out of the total 16 as most of them were not received from the department concerned, including the one related to metro bus service.

Malik Arshad Advocate, a PML-N legislator from Sahiwal also criticised the level of governance of his own government while disclosing that Excise department has registered 30 vehicles in the name of a person who does not even possess any record in Nadra.

He said this was a blow to our own good governance and demanded referral of this case to the committee which was done.

