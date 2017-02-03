Siraj calls for world conference on Kashmir issue

LAHORE: JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has demanded the government prepare a roadmap for the assistance of Kashmiris’ freedom struggle for the liberation of Indian occupied Muslim majority state and inform the nation about the steps being taken in this direction.

Talking to the heads of various departments of the party at Mansoora on Thursday, he called for establishing separate Kashmir desk at all Pakistan embassies and immediately convening an international Kashmir conference. He said such steps would raise the morale of the Kashmiris on both sides of the LoC and also earn goodwill for the nation. JI chief said Kashmiris had serious doubts due to government’s hypocritical policies on Kashmir. On one hand, rulers were extending hands of friendship to India and allowing the screening of Indian films in the country but on the other hand, they claimed to support the Kashmiris freedom movement. He lamented that the rulers had taken every possible step to save themselves in Panama Leaks case.

Sirajul Haq said there could not be lasting peace in the region due to Kashmir issue. Besides, he said the enemy was threatening to block river water flow to this country. He said Indian Prime Minister Modi could go to any extent for winning elections in Indian Punjab.

He said it were the Kashmiris who had foiled India’s bid to block Pakistan’s share of river water by laying down their lives to prevent the construction of Wullar Barrage. It was a pity that while the Kashmiris were sacrificing their lives for the cause of Pakistan, the rulers in Islamabad were not ready to take any solid step for their right cause.

Sirajul Haq appealed to the nation to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 with national spirit and resolve not to be at ease till Pakistan’s jugular line was liberated from the enemy.

He said Kashmiris had offered unprecedented sacrifices for freedom. Till now, around one lakh Kashmiris had laid down their lives. Thousands of Kashmiri youth had been facing untold brutalities in secret torture cells and Indian jails. He said Amnesty International had sent thousands of letters to UN on the human rights violations in Kashmir but the UN was a silent spectator only because the Muslims were the victims.

0



0







Urges people to observe Kashmir Day with national spirit was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183725-Urges-people-to-observe-Kashmir-Day-with-national-spirit/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Urges people to observe Kashmir Day with national spirit" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183725-Urges-people-to-observe-Kashmir-Day-with-national-spirit.