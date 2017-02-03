PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar on Thursday underlined the need for proper legislation for marginalised segments of the society, including women, children and transgender community.

The political party representatives, civil society activists and media representatives discussed the challenges to the engendered legislation and its implementation failure.

Representatives of Awami National Party, ANP (Wali), Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Awami Workers Party, Qaumi Watan Party, National Party and Ulasi Threek attended the event.

The political party representatives said legislators were generally not opposed to legislating good laws but they felt frightened because of the prevailing political climate of intolerance and impunity.

They said the lawmakers needed civil society support. The civil society activists emphasised that Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) was not supposed to be a permanent body. They said it was supposed to give its final report within seven years of its naming, adding the final report was presented in December 1996 and as such there was no constitutional imperative to

continue with the body anymore.

The speakers believed the body's recommendations only added to the miseries of women, children, transgender persons and other vulnerable groups, instead of providing any relief to them.

The participants of the conference concluded that rights-based laws would be better followed if mindsets and stereotypes were changed to better reflect non-discrimination.A former member provincial assembly Shagufta Malik called for efforts include women in productive activity.

She said men and women must receive equal wages for equal work in production.Maulana Tayyab, a known religious scholar from Peshawar and prayer leader at historic Mahabat Khan, said, “Islam stands for peace and it does not deprive people of their due rights.”

