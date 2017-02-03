LAHORE: The recent increase in petroleum products’ prices has been challenged before the Lahore High Court.

Pakistan Justice Party filed an application in a pending petition with a request to strike down levy of 17 percent sales tax on petroleum products and the change of petroleum prices fortnightly instead of monthly basis.

The party alleged that Ogra with the connivance of FBR, finance ministry and office of the prime minister was continuously exploiting public financially. It said the petroleum prices across the world were on decreasing trend and this fact had to be passed on to the public but it was not doing so.

The petitioner-party said this was an act of exploitation within the terms of Article 3 of the Constitution and the federal government failed to protect the fundamental rights of citizens. The petitioner asked the court to declare the recent increase in the petroleum prices illegal and suspend the notification.

