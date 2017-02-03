PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led Khyber government has laid foundation for good governance in the province by enacting various laws.

He was talking to a delegation of Department For International Development (DFID), led by their country head, Joanna Reid, on Thursday, said an official handout. The chief minister said the future governments would not be able to derail the province from the path of good governance, empowerment of the people, justice.

Provincial ministers Mohammad Atif Khan, Shahram Tarakai, Shah Farman and Advisor to Chief Minister for Communication and Works Akbar Ayub were present on the occasion besides other government officials.

The members of the delegation also included deputy head of DFID Pakistan Judith Herbertson and Head of Governance Honor Flanagan. The chief minister pointed out that though he had given full operational independence and administrative autonomy to police from the very day one, now proper legislation had been done to protect this independence and autonomy.

Pervez Khattak said people had now started realising the benefits of the Right to Information Act as citizens without any fear question every aspect of governance. The chief minister appreciated the assistance DFID was providing to the province. He said the efforts were yielding good results, particularly in education and health sectors. Pervez Khattak pointed out that 30 per cent development budget had already been devolved to the local government.

He invited the British and European investors to come forward and benefit from the investment opportunities in the province, particularly the hydel power generation, and the ones arising out of the western route of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the province proximity to Central Asia, Afghanistan and Gwadar Port.Health Secretary Abid Majeed revealed that infant mortality rate had been reduced while over 90 per cent children were administered Vitamin A supplements and the TT coverage had been increased.Meanwhile, the chief minister was assured in a meeting by the Asian Development Bank Country Director for Pakistan Werner E. Liepach that their bank will provide every support to the urban transport and infrastructure development program of the province, particularly the Peshawar Rapid Bus Transit Project.

The ADB delegation discussed in detail the Peshawar Mass Transit Project and held that the scheme is the most viable urban transport scheme and every effort will be made to complete it as soon as possible.

