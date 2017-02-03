Punjab PA passes law to revive commissioners, DCs

Opposition walks out terming the legislation a black law; law minister says opposition’s arguments mere misconception

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly on Thursday finally passed the Punjab Civil Administration Bill-2017 to revive the system of civil management comprising of commissioners, deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and additional commissioners on the pre-Pakistan pattern of the British rule.

This legislation was deferred on Wednesday but was passed on Thursday with majority vote amid opposition’s walkout terming the legislation a black law and an attempt to revive colonial slavery instead of moving forward to democratise the society and devolve powers to the elected representatives.

The opposition again indicated the lack of quorum in the House twice but the government successfully managed to muster the required number of MPAs back into the House. All the amendments by the opposition legislators demanding that the Bill should be sent back for eliciting public and expert opinion were rejected by sheer majority of the treasury members.

The opposition members contended that the Bill would again subjected the masses to the colonial style slavery of the commissioners and DCs who would be solely guarding the interests of the ruling elite instead of doing any service to the masses.

PTI’s Nabeela Hakim Ali said the legislation would push the country back to British rulers’ era when people of the sub-continent were subjected to the worst cruelty and slavery. She said the government should be ashamed of itself for throwing the country back to 70 years by reviving the outdated system instead of strengthening third tier of democracy by devolving the power to the democratically elected representatives at grassroots level.

PTI’s Ahmed Khan Bhachhar called it a black law and said a military dictator tried to install better democracy by evolving a system that devolve powers at grassroots level.

But alas, a democratically elected government which claimed to be adhering to democratic values was reviving a system of governance which the British colonists devised 150 years back to subjugate the people of the sub-continent. He said it was a black law which should be revoked in the larger interests of public.

Ahmed Ali Khan Dareshak said the democratic values called for empowering the democratic institutions and not the bureaucracy. He suggested reviewing the bill, saying that elected representatives should be empowered to serve the masses.

Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan defended the law saying the arguments of the

opposition legislators were mere misconception. He said under the legislation the bureaucracy could not interfere in the working of local governments since the DCs and Commissioners would be given the role of coordination and supervision only.

He said it seemed the opposition members did not read the proposed draft thoroughly which created confusion in their minds. During the final voting, the opposition members led by Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed staged a walkout while chanting slogans of ‘Black Law unacceptable’, “down with the cruel laws”.

