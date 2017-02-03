ISLAMABAD: A team of senior officials of the British government on Thursday met Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Chairman Absar Alam at the Pemra Headquarters and discussed mutual cooperation and sharing of information between Pemra and the British electronic media regulator Ofcom.

The visiting team included Nisar Hussain, Chief Press Officer and Head of BAME Communications at the office of the British Prime Minister, Samuel Heath, Head of Regional Communication for Pakistan and the South Asia and Hazel Gidley.

They discussed various areas in which the British government can help the PEMRA. They were of the view that PEMRA can learn from the experiences of Ofcom in its complaint resolution mechanism and the process that Ofcom follows to reach a conclusion.

On this occasion, they offered complete cooperation of the government of the UK in this regard.They also showed keen interest in and appreciated the PEMRA’s ongoing programme of training with media houses across the country about PEMRA Code of Conduct. Hussain and Heath also said the British High Commission was planning to celebrate 70th anniversary of the UK and Pakistan’s bilateral relations.

