Power sector losses: Ministry passes the buck to Nepra

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has inflicted colossal loss of over Rs1 trillion to the power sector since 2006-07 which appeared in the form of circular debt, burdening the national exchequer and electricity end consumers.

The power regulator since 2006-07 has been setting the tariff based on unrealistic target of 100 percent recovery in a country which is beset with law enforcement challenges and unverified line losses in the power distribution companies (Discos).

The unrealistic tariffs set by the regulator have resulted in massive surge in circular debt since 2007 up to Rs1,073 billion which had been paid by the national exchequer (taxpayer money) and by the end consumers of electricity, Secretary Water And Power Younas Dagha told The News – a fact which he has already unfolded in his write-up with the headline of: “Pakistan’s power sector -- the cost of prescribed reforms.”

Younas Dagha said the government has decided to bring some futuristic amendments in the Nepra Act with an aim to make Nepra a market-based regulator as it is currently based in on buyer model, but now the country’s power sector is shifting towards the multi-buyer model.

He argued that the world is moving away to a modern regulatory regime encouraging market competition and ensuring best prices and services for the consumers, but the country is given a regulatory framework focused on unrealistic tariff setting and excessive controls.

He said now the government wants Nepra to come up with more transparency and accountability and there should be vivid classification between definitions of policy and regulation. The policy making is the sole domain of the government, whereas, Nepra is supposed to regulate the whole power sector.

In addition, he said, the government wants to introduce certain qualifications for the selection of members of Nepra and the provinces will also be asked to nominate their candidates for the Nepra members keeping in view the certain qualification.

“We are in the process of fine tuning the changes to be introduced in the Nepra Act as in the last meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI) it was decided that after getting the inputs of provincial governments on this particular issue, the ministry is supposed to come in the next meeting with the consensus documents with regard to amendments in the Nepra Act” he said.

“We have shared the document pertaining to Nepra Act with the provincial governments and now for more detailed deliberations, Federal Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif has convened a meeting of chief ministers of the four provinces here on February 10,” Dagha said.

To a question, he said it can be gauged from the fact that how Nepra is step motherly treating public sector power generation companies, but when it comes to the private sector, its behaviour is found friendly.

He disclosed that public sector power generation companies (Gencos) have increased their electricity generation by 28 percent, whereas IPPs have increased production by 8 percent. Mentioning the $14.5 billion Diamer-Bhasha dam, the secretary said interest free loans and grants will be arranged for the dam portion apart from indigenous resources and power portion of the project will be on commercial basis.

