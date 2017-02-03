LAHORE: Executive Director, International Trade Centre (ITC), Geneva Ms Arancha Gonzales called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif here Thursday.

Diverse ideas were discussed in the meeting regarding small-medium level businesses, Agro-based industries, skill development and extension of business opportunities. ITC official agreed upon the idea of promotion of SMEs with the Punjab government and in connection with it, a delegation from ITC will soon visit Punjab.

According to a handout, talking to Arancha Gonzales, the chief minister said there were a lot of opportunities for promotion of SMEs, textile, light engineering, leather and agro-based industries in Punjab and it was the need of the hour to develop these sectors on robust basis which would encompass access of people associated with this business to international market. He said the SMEs was the backbone of the economy so we have to update and endorse it according to the latest trends besides newest training and capacity building in this field could bring incredible results.

He said the Punjab government was vigilant to invest in its youth rather than buildings and for this it was taking incredible steps to equip its youths with latest knowledge and develop their skills. He said in order to avail the opportunities of SMEs and make the best out of them, assistance and expertise of ITC were desired as well as welcomed so that access to international market could be made possible. Arancha Gonzalez said there were a lot of excelling chances in Pakistan especially Punjab. She applauded the efforts of the government which had made the economy stable.

