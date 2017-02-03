WB report reveals nepotism in public sector loans between 1996-2002

Govt failed to provide level playing field to entrepreneurs

ISLAMABAD: A World Bank (WB) report on governance and law disclosed that politically connected firms in Pakistan received 45 percent more loans from public sector than other firms during 1996 to 2002 even after the fact came to fore that the default rate of such well connected firms was 50 percent higher.

“Between 1996 and 2002, politically connected firms in Pakistan received 45 percent more government credit than other firms, even though they were less productive and had default rate that was 50 percent higher,” a new World Development Report (WDR) 2017 titled “Governance and the Law” released by the WB states on Wednesday.

The report states that based on the productivity gap between firms, the annual cost of this credit misallocation could have been as high as 1.6 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

A new World Bank policy report urges developing countries and international development agencies to rethink their approach to governance, as a key to overcoming challenges related to security, growth, and equity.

The 2017 World Development Report: ‘Governance and the Law’, explores how unequal distribution of power in a society interferes with policies’ effectiveness. Power asymmetries help explain, for example, why model anti-corruption laws and agencies often fail to curb corruption, why decentralisation does not always improve municipal services; or why well-crafted fiscal policies may not reduce volatility and generate long-term savings.

It further states that the corporate lending data from Pakistan reveals that connected firms received a disproportionately large share of credit, but they were more likely than other firms to default on their loans and they were less productive.

Based on the gap in productivity between connected firms and other firms, the annual loss from giving disproportionate amounts of credit to connected firms could have been as high as 1.6 percent of GDP.

Such misallocation could also have a long-term impact on growth through its detrimental effects on the basic economic process of creative destruction— that is, the entry of new firms, investment by existing firms to become more productive, and the exit of unproductive firms, the report further states.

Entrepreneurship is likely to be discouraged in an environment in which firms with political influence earn rents (disproportionate benefits) at the expense of more efficient or more innovative firms that lack influence. By tilting the playing field against ordinary firms, such capture can also make growth less inclusive. But measuring such long-term costs is difficult.

This reckoning of the costs of undue influence on policies is relative to a benchmark in which resources are efficiently allocated. However, the removal of means of rent-seeking by influential firms could have other systemic effects on the economy, the report added.

Indeed, according to one view, many low-income economies are characterised by socioeconomic relationships based not on impersonal rules but on personal connections and privileges.

In this political order, the WB report states that the elite manipulate the economy to maintain rents for powerful groups. This manipulation then serves to maintain social order and restrain violence. In such a world, “capture” is just one manifestation of deeper political economy problems, and so long as those are not addressed, simply prohibiting means of capture and rent-seeking will not lead to efficient outcomes.

Regarding changing actors’ incentives in the policy arena through voting and information, the report states that in Pakistan, a randomised experiment that gave parents information on the performance of private and public schools increased test scores, decreased private school fees, and increased primary enrollment. However, the provision of information on its own often fails to improve delivery because many implicit assumptions link the provision of information to improving services. In particular, information on local interventions may improve outcomes only when the constraints related to asymmetries in bargaining power are alleviated, it maintained.

On issue of improving policy effectiveness by taking into account asymmetries in bargaining power, the report states for example, in 99 rural communities in northern Pakistan projects that required more labour inputs (to which villagers could contribute directly and thus monitor) and less capital (which is more difficult to monitor) were better maintained, even in communities where land inequality was high.

