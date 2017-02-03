RIYADH: A Saudi soldier has been killed in a firefight on the border with Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition has been battling rebels, the interior ministry said on Thursday.

A border guard post in Jazan province came under heavy Yemeni rebel fire at 0330 GMT on Wednesday, the ministry said. The army intervened to back up the border guards and one soldier was killed.

At least 113 Saudis have now been killed in skirmishes or rocket strikes along the frontier since the coalition launched its intervention in Yemen almost two years ago.

The gun battle came as forces loyal to Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi pressed an assault against the rebels with coalition backing just across the border around the Red Sea coastal town of Midi. On Monday, the coalition said two Saudi sailors had been killed in a rebel "suicide" boat strike on a frigate patrolling off the coast.

0



0







Saudi soldier killed at border was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183698-Saudi-soldier-killed-at-border/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Saudi soldier killed at border" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183698-Saudi-soldier-killed-at-border.