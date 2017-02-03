AMONA, West Bank: Israeli police dragged nationalist youths out of a barricaded synagogue on Thursday, completing the forced evacuation of an illegal outpost in the West Bank even as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to build evicted families a new settlement.

Some 100 youngsters protesting against the removal of some 300 settlers from Amona, an outpost built without Israeli government authorisation, kicked at police who used a high-pressure hose and a wooden pole to batter down sheet metal and furniture blocking the entrances to the synagogue.

0



0







Israel wraps up illegal outpost evacuation was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183692-Israel-wraps-up-illegal-outpost-evacuation/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Israel wraps up illegal outpost evacuation" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183692-Israel-wraps-up-illegal-outpost-evacuation.