ATF president refuses to visit Pakistan for Davis Cup tieFebruary 03, 2017Print : Sports
KARACHI: President Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) Anil Khanna has refused to come to Pakistan to watch the Davis Cup tie between Iran and Pakistan commencing on Friday (today) in Islamabad.
The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Salim Saifullah invited Anil as a guest of honor for the match.
“The PTF invited Anil Khanna as a guest of honour at the Davis Cup tie. But he is not coming due to personal engagements,” said a PTF official when contacted.
He added that Mayor of Islamabad will be the chief guest in the opening ceremony on Friday.
“President Mamnoon Hussain also showed his intention to visit on the second day of the tie but it is not confirmed yet,” said the official.
The International Tennis Federation (ITF) had asked PTF to keep the activity low-profile to avoid any untoward incident, he said.