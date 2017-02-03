KARACHI: President Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) Anil Khanna has refused to come to Pakistan to watch the Davis Cup tie between Iran and Pakistan commencing on Friday (today) in Islamabad.

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Salim Saifullah invited Anil as a guest of honor for the match.

“The PTF invited Anil Khanna as a guest of honour at the Davis Cup tie. But he is not coming due to personal engagements,” said a PTF official when contacted.

He added that Mayor of Islamabad will be the chief guest in the opening ceremony on Friday.

“President Mamnoon Hussain also showed his intention to visit on the second day of the tie but it is not confirmed yet,” said the official.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) had asked PTF to keep the activity low-profile to avoid any untoward incident, he said.

0



0







ATF president refuses to visit Pakistan for Davis Cup tie was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183684-ATF-president-refuses-to-visit-Pakistan-for-Davis-Cup-tie/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "ATF president refuses to visit Pakistan for Davis Cup tie" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183684-ATF-president-refuses-to-visit-Pakistan-for-Davis-Cup-tie.