LONDON: Pep Guardiola claimed Premier League leaders Chelsea have nothing to fear from Manchester City despite his side’s 4-0 demolition of West Ham.

Guardiola’s team delivered a swaggering display at the London Stadium on Wednesday as goals from Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Gabriel Jesus and Yaya Toure secured City’s biggest league win since October.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was watching from the stands and must have been impressed by City.

But City boss Guardiola is adamant the 10-point gap between his fifth-placed team and Chelsea is too much to overcome.

Chelsea are also nine points clear of second-placed Tottenham and Guardiola said the Blues will have to choke badly to surrender their grip on the title.

“He doesn’t have to be too worried about what he saw. They are nine points in front. Only Chelsea can lose the Premier League,” Guardiola said.

“When you see how many games they lost in the last 16 games, normally you can expect they won’t lose many more.

“In sport you don’t know, but I don’t think we can catch them.

“It’s a big mistake when you are 10 points behind to think of Chelsea. We have to qualify for the Champions League first.

“We have been inconsistent. After we win we have drawn or lost one or two games.”

City’s dominant performance was achieved without star striker Sergio Aguero and first choice goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, who were both left on the bench by Guardiola.

The Spaniard insisted both players still remain a big part of his plans, but he refused to say whether they will return to the starting line-up against Swansea on Sunday.

