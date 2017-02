Du Plessis, Miller smash tons as SA thump SL

DURBAN: South Africa captain AB de Villiers hailed an “almost perfect performance” after his team crushed Sri Lanka by 121 runs in the second One-day International at Kingsmead on Wednesday.

He singled out Faf du Plessis and David Miller, who both hit centuries as South Africa recovered from a poor start and piled up 307 for six after being sent in on an unusually dry, slow Kingsmead pitch.

Du Plessis (105) and Miller (117 not out) put on 117 for the fifth wicket off 136 balls after South Africa had been struggling at 108 for four.

South Africa’s total always seemed likely to be too many for the tourists to chase and so it proved, as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 186, giving South Africa a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

“It was a fantastic effort by Faf and David, an incredible partnership after being four down early on,” said De Villiers.

The batting was backed up by good bowling and lively fielding.

Sri Lanka made a quick start, with Niroshan Dickwella and Upul Tharanga putting on 45 for the first wicket off 46 balls. But both openers fell to outstanding catches, by Du Plessis and De Villiers.

Sri Lanka captain Tharanga rued the failure of any of his batsmen to make more than Dinesh Chandimal’s top score of 36.

Largely due to Du Plessis, South Africa maintained a reasonable scoring rate despite losing their first four wickets cheaply, with none of the four batsmen dismissed able to reach 20.

The left-handed Miller initially reined in his normal attacking instincts as he and Du Plessis made steady progress against an assortment of accurate slow and slow-medium bowlers.

The partnership ended when Du Plessis was caught at long-on after facing 120 balls and hitting seven fours and a six.

Miller and Chris Morris plundered 60 off 43 balls for the sixth wicket and Miller finished the innings strongly, reaching his century in the final over and celebrating with two sixes and a four off Nuwan Kulasekera.

He hit six sixes and three fours in his 98-ball innings.

Score Board

Sri Lanka won toss

South Africa

H M Amla lbw b Lakmal 15

†Q de Kock c Lakmal b D M de Silva 17

F du Plessis c Mendis b Kulasekara 105

*A B de Villiers c Chandimal b Sandakan 3

J P Duminy c DM de Silva b Pathirana 11

D A Miller not out 117

C H Morris c Mendis b Lakmal 26

W D Parnell not out 2

Extras (lb 5, w 6) 11

Total (6 wickets; 50 overs) 307

Did not bat: A L Phehlukwayo, K Rabada, Imran Tahir

Fall: 1-19, 2-65, 3-71, 4-108, 5-225, 6-285

Bowling: Kulasekara 10-0-76-1 (1w); Lakmal 7-0-54-2 (3w); D M Silva 8-0-42-1; P C de Silva 4-0-23-0; Sandakan 10-0-51 (1w); Pathirana 4-0-19-1; Gunaratne 7-0-37-0

Sri Lanka

N Dickwella c du Plessis b Parnell 25

*W U Tharanga c de Villiers b Parnell 26

B K G Mendis c du Plessis b Phehlukwayo 20

†L D Chandimal c de Kock b Morris 36

D M de Silva st de Kock b Imran Tahir 1

D A S Gunaratne run out (Duminy) 18

P C de Silva c sub (F Behardien) b Duminy 14

Pathirana c Parnell b Duminy 26

Kulasekara c du Plessis b Rabada 12

Lakmal not out 2

Sandakan lbw b Imran Tahir 0

Extras (lb 1, w 5) 6

Total (all out; 37.5 overs) 186

Fall: 1-45, 2-52, 3-74, 4-75, 5-119, 6-132, 7-152, 8-181, 9-184, 10-186

Bowling: Rabada 8-0-47-1 (3w); Parnell 6-0-34-2; Morris 6-0-27-1; Tahir 8.5-1-26-2 (1w); Phehlukwayo 4-0-21-1 (1w); Duminy 5-0-30-2

Result: South Africa won by 121 runs

Man of the match: F du Plessis (SA)

Umpires: S George and R K Illingworth (England). TV umpire: R A Kettleborough (England).

Match referee: R B Richardson (West Indies)

0



0







Du Plessis, Miller smash tons as SA thump SL was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183671-Du-Plessis-Miller-smash-tons-as-SA-thump-SL/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Du Plessis, Miller smash tons as SA thump SL" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183671-Du-Plessis-Miller-smash-tons-as-SA-thump-SL.