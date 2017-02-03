BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund have ordered star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to button it after repeatedly saying that he may leave at the end of the season.

“We spoke briefly and I advised him to give less interviews about the summer and to concentrate on the hunt for a Champions League place,” Dortmund director of sport Michael Zorc told local newspaper WAZ.

“He understood.”

Aubameyang, the Bundesliga’s top scorer this season with 16 goals in 16 games, angered Zorc after giving two interviews recently when he openly admitted that he is considering leaving in June.

The Gabon striker has a Dortmund contract until 2020, but has made it clear he wants to eventually play for Real Madrid to keep a promise he made to his grandfather just before he died.

