KARACHI: Karachi Fact Date Engineering edged out Karachi Airport Gymkhana by one wicket in their latest fixture the 18th National Seniors Cup Cricket Tournament 2016-17 here at the Naya Nazimabad Lawai Stadium the other day.

A record number of 111 teams from all parts of the country are contesting the tournament being organised by the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) for the 18th year running.

Put into bat, Karachi Airport Gymkhana scored 146 for nine in the allotted 20 overs. Karachi Fact Date Engineering, after a solid start, lost wickets at regular intervals before their last pair reached the target on the final ball of the innings.

Karachi Airport Gymkhana reached a competitive total mainly due to the 84-run fourth wicket stand between Sagheer Abbas (51 off 43 balls) and Zafar Ali (30 off 37 balls). They collapsed against the left-arm spin of Rizwan Qureshi, who claimed five wickets for 17 runs off four overs.

The 65-run second wicket stand between opener Khurram Ameen (36 off 41 balls) and Mohammad Javed (37 off 25 balls) put Karachi Fact Date Engineering in commanding position.

Medium-pacer Wasimuddin (3-22) and leg-spinner Zafar Ali (2-26) opened up the game by taking quick wickets and Karachi Fact Date Engineering still needed 22 runs for victory when the ninth wicket fell.

The last pair of Imran Ansari and Saqib Mohammad kept their cool in the final over to take Karachi Fact Date Engineering over the line.

