KARACHI: Former Pakistan Test cricketer Salahuddin Ahmed Sallu has hailed Shaharyar Khan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, for instituting Imtiaz Ahmed Spirit of Cricket Trophy.

Sallu, also a former national chief selector, said that PCB should be given credit for acknowledging the services of former greats like Hanif Mohammad, Fazal Mehmood and Imtiaz Ahmed.

Imtiaz was Pakistan’s first Test wicketkeeper and played 41 Tests. He died in Lahore on December 31, 2016 at the age of 88.

“I believe that by instituting Imtiaz Ahmed Spirit of Cricket Trophy, the cricket board has done a great service,” he said. “Chairman PCB has taken a great step.”

Sallu said that Imtiaz Ahmed was one of the legends of Pakistan cricket.

“He was one of the pioneers of Pakistan cricket. He was one of the players who put Pakistan on the world cricket map. He was an aggressive batsman but a thorough gentleman and I was honoured to have worked under him as selector when he was chief selector back in the eighties. He had great knowledge of cricket and was also a poet.”

Recently, Shaharyar Khan instituted the Imtiaz Ahmed Spirit of Cricket Trophy to acknowledge the legendary players’ contribution to Pakistan cricket. A player, an official or a team that is deemed to have made the most significant contribution to the spirit of cricket will receive the trophy. The winner of the trophy will be selected by a committee headed by Prof Ejaz Faruqi, and having umpire Ahsan Raza and referee Muhammad Anees.

The PCB chairman will present the Imtiaz Ahmed Trophy to the winner at the AGM every year accompanied by a cheque of Rs500,000.

