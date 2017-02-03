KARACHI: Unbeaten Pakistan added one more victory to their tally in the Blind T20 Cricket World Cup when they beat Sri Lanka by five wickets at the Siri Fort Cricket Ground in New Delhi, India on Thursday.

Electing to bat first, Sri Lanka scored 164 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Deshpriya top-scored for the side with 46 runs. Ravindra made 22. Badar Munir and Sajid Nawaz claimed one wicket apiece.

In response, Pakistan reached the target of 165 in 17.2 overs with five wickets in hand. Badar and Amir Ishfaq made 49 and 36 runs respectively. Suranga took two wickets.

