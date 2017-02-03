DUBAI: England’s Joe Root and India wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal have made impressive gains in the latest ICC T20I Player Rankings, which were released on Thursday.

Root finished as the leading run-scorer in the series with 126 runs for which he has been rewarded with a jump of two places that has put him in fifth position.

He currently sits third in the Test and sixth in the ODI Player Rankings and will be eying a rise by at least one place in the forthcoming ODI series against the West Indies, so that he can join India’s Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson of New Zealand as the only batsmen to feature in the top five of each format.

Kohli is ranked second in Tests, third in ODIs and number one in T20Is, while Williamson is ranked fourth in Tests, fifth in ODIs and fourth in T20Is.

Other batsmen to head in the right direction following the latest updates, which also include the series between South Africa and Sri Lanka, include England captain Eoin Morgan in 11th (up by four places), India’s Lokesh Rahul in 15th (up by 15 places) and Jos Buttler of England in 18th (up by two places).

Kohli leads number-two ranked Aaron Finch of Australia by 28 points, while Glenn Maxwell of Australia is third.

Samuel Badree of the West Indies sits third in the ICC Player Rankings for T20I Bowlers.

Other bowlers to head in the right direction include England’s Jordan in 17th (up by nine places), Ashish Nehra of India in 24th (up by two places), Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Kulasekara in 26th (up by 11 places) and Moeen Ali of England in 46th (up by 49 places).

Meanwhile, in the ICC T20I Team Rankings, England have slipped behind Australia in sixth position, while India have retained their second position, trimming top-ranked New Zealand’s lead to just five points.

