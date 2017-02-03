Not only is Pakistan rich in terms of geographical formations, the country was also host to a number of historically significant civilisations that left a mark on its built landscape. Despite this, the country has built a reputation for undervaluing the historical and geographical treasures it was gifted. The low number of tourists that frequent Pakistan has reflected this neglect. The good news is that a proposal from the Department of Archeology and Museums (DOAM) to declare eight sites in Pakistan to be World Heritage Sites has been accepted by Unesco. The sites include the Derawar Fort in Cholistan, Nagarparkar Cultural Landscape in Sindh, Central Karakoram National Park and Deosai National Park in GilgitBaltistan, Ziarat Juniper Forest, Hingol Cultural Landscape and Karez System Cultural Landscape in Balochistan and the Khewra Salt Range in Punjab. There is little to dispute the sheer natural beauty of these cultural landscapes as well as their relationship to human settlement. Unesco will now take two to three years to develop detailed dossiers on each of these sites on how best to preserve them and open them to tourists.

The decision to accept the proposal has for now been taken only in principle. Unesco requires countries to fulfill a list of conditions to conserve such sites before they are added to the World Heritage List. The DOAM may have done its job to propose the sites, but does it really have the political sway to ensure that the federal and provincial governments comply? Already, much controversy has been generated by how development projects will impact heritage sites. One example is the Orange Line train project which threatens five historical sites in Lahore. Earlier in January, the visas of a Unesco team which was to come to inspect the impact of the Orange Line project were delayed; this led to much outcry from conservationists. Already, the Shalimar Gardens were removed from the list of World Heritage Sites in 1995-6 after the water pump system to its over 400 fountains was destroyed. Among the sites accepted by Unesco, both the Karez Sytem and Hingol National Park stand threatened by neglect and the construction of dams. Apart from that, Pakistan has not exactly fared well in such endeavours in the past. The last time Unesco accepted seven sites to be included in its World Heritage Sites, Pakistan failed to submit the necessary dossiers. There would be little surprise if there were no follow up on the recent Unesco decision. Heritage is considered of little value on the imaginary train of development we are riding.

