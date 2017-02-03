Out-of-stock medicines

This refers to the news report, ‘Policy barriers in access to quality medicine discussed’ (Jan 27). The conference was conducted to identify problems in the country’s health sector. The takeaway of the high-profile conference was the discussion made on the unavailability of anti-cancer medication. According to experts present in the conference, sixty out of a hundred anti-cancer medicines are not available in Pakistan. In fact, a large number of life-saving medicines are not available in the country. This is one of the reasons why the country has the highest stillbirth rate in the world. Pregnant women cannot get prescribed medicines in markets. Similarly, medicines to treat iron deficiency are unavailable in markets for a long time now.

It is unfortunate that the country’s health sector is in the worst condition possible. Other developing countries are far ahead. It is time the relevant authorities took serious measure to deal with this serious problem.

Dr Sabah A K Akhtar

Rawalpindi

