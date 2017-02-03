Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad (QAU) is one of the leading universities in Pakistan. Around 200 acres of the university’s land is under the possession of the land mafia. It is unfortunate that land grabbers have not spared education institutions as well.

The concerned authorities remained silent for long and didn’t take any action against this injustice partially because the land was illegally occupied by some influential men. However, a formal complaint was finally registered by the university’s VC that resulted in the SC taking suo moto notice of the land-grabbing at the university. The Quaid-e-Azam University administration and students are hoping to finally get justice.

Faisal Naseer

Islamabad

0



0







Land grab at QAU was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183650-Land-grab-at-QAU/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Land grab at QAU" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183650-Land-grab-at-QAU.