Hunza Tourism

The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) is trying to get assistance of the Thailand government for restoration and maintenance of Ghandhara Archaeological Sites. This is a healthy and vigorous sign for promotion of tourism in the country. Pakistan is the custodian of the Ghandhara civilisation. Buddhism took root in Pakistan some 2,300 years ago under the Mauryan king, Ashoka. There are numerous holy places of the Buddhist civilisation in Pakistan at Takhat-e-Bahi, Taxila, Mingora and Swat. The Swat Valley has many Buddhist sculptures and stupas. These statues were deliberately targeted and demolished by the Taliban, especially the famous seated Buddha statue in the Swat Valley. They destroyed the soft image of Pakistan too by showing extremism.

The people in the majority should think wisely and not impose their thought and beliefs forcefully, before targeting to any religion, faith, culture and civilisation. The tourism industry of Pakistan has been in decline since the start of the war on terror. After restoration of law and order situation, in the last two years, the tourists’ flow is once again showing a remarkable increase. If the country becomes more peaceful, the tourism industry will flourish. The significance of the Buddhist civilization’s remains can boost up tourists’ flow in Pakistan.

Engr Mansoor Ahmed

Faisalabad

