Plight of GB

Plight of GBFebruary 03, 2017Print : Newspost
Landscapes in Gilgit-Baltistan are beautiful and breath-taking. The location of the region holds great economic importance for not only Pakistan and China but also for the entire South Asian region – thanks to CPEC. However, the government is not paying heed to problems in the region.
The education sector of the region is in shambles. Poor health facilities have taken a toll on the people’s lives. Because of lack of funds, work on development projects is slow. In addition to these problems, the region failed to get a fair share in the CPEC projects. The region is playing a major role in turning CPEC into success. The government is requested make serious efforts to develop the region. Adequate steps should be taken to get rid of all the above-mentioned problems.
Arsalan Mehdi