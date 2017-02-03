Plight of GB

Landscapes in Gilgit-Baltistan are beautiful and breath-taking. The location of the region holds great economic importance for not only Pakistan and China but also for the entire South Asian region – thanks to CPEC. However, the government is not paying heed to problems in the region.

The education sector of the region is in shambles. Poor health facilities have taken a toll on the people’s lives. Because of lack of funds, work on development projects is slow. In addition to these problems, the region failed to get a fair share in the CPEC projects. The region is playing a major role in turning CPEC into success. The government is requested make serious efforts to develop the region. Adequate steps should be taken to get rid of all the above-mentioned problems.

Arsalan Mehdi

