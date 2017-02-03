United we stand

On January 30, the President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, and his entourage were warmly welcomed by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. The prime minister urged the international community to play its role in resolution of the Palestinian issue. He also said that peace in the Middle East cannot be achieved without settlement of the Palestine-Israeli dispute. “Pakistan will continue its support for the Palestinian cause at all forums. We also look forward to the international community’s sincere efforts for sustainable peace in the Middle East,” he said.

The prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas inaugurated newly constructed building of the Palestinian embassy in Islamabad and hoisted the Palestinian flag at the new building. President Mahmoud Abbas thanked the government of Pakistan for supporting the cause of Palestine. He mentioned the ongoing barbarianism of Israel against the Palestinian nation and human rights abuses perpetrated by Israel in the name of security. His words resonate with all of us as we are also facing a similar situation with regards to Kashmir. I pray that both the Palestine and the Kashmir issues are solved peacefully and soon.

Nada Azhar

Lahore

*****

The international community is silent over the Palestine and the Kashmir issues. Nothing constructive has been done to date to resolve the issues. The Muslim world should join hands to deal with the situation.

The recent visit of Palestinian President Muhmoud Abbas to Pakistan and expression of solidarity of both the countries is in fact a step forward towards the right direction.

Ishrat Akhtar Mayo

Lahore

