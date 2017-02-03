Working women

This refers to the news report, ‘Women economic empowerment to add 30 percent to GDP’ (Feb 2). In a seminar held by Anarcha Gonzalez, executive director of the International Trade Centre (ITC), the minister of state for IT and telecom and the minister of commerce discussed about ways to empower women through trade. The ITC director expressed that women in Pakistan have huge potential to contribute to the country’s GDP. They should be trained properly so that they can earn a decent monthly income.

The ministers highlighted that the federal government is also committed to empower women. The government has established more than a hundred computer labs where girls will be trained in coding. This is a commendable step taken to provide modern education. In this way, women will not only improve their standard of living but they will contribute to the country’s GDP as well. The government is also planning to distribute 30,000 Android-powered smartphones to women registered under the Benazir Income Support Programme. This will help women move ahead in today’s digital world.

Rehana Rafique

Hyderabad

