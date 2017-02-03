Briefs

Additional IGP appointed varsity syndicate member

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor has appointed Syed Akhtar Ali Shah as member of syndicate of the University of Swabi.Akhtar Ali Shah is serving as additional IGP/HQrs and Elite Force and has also served as secretary Home Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He served previously also as member syndicate of the same university.

Two shot dead in Bannu

Our correspondent

BANNU: Two persons were gunned down and a passer-by sustained injuries in the jurisdiction of the Cantt Police Station here on Thursday, official sources said.Rahimullah, the relative of the deceased, told the police that Bilal and Sher Daud were on their way home when Abdul Haq, Inayatulllah and Amjad opened fire on them in Tanba area. As a result, Bilal and Sher Daud were killed on the spot while a passer-by identified as Sakhi Zaman sustained injuries. The accused managed to escape after committing the crime.The motive behind the killings stated to be an old enmity, sources said.

20 injured in road accident

Our correspondent

MANSEHRA: Twenty persons, including women and children, sustained injuries in a road mishap here on Thursday, official sources said.A speedy passenger coach that was on its way to Mansehra from Karachi collided with a vehicle in Ghazikot, leaving 20 persons injured.

Maidan tribe compensated

Munir Khan Afridi

BARA: The political administration on Thursday distributed compensation cheques among 300 tribesmen belonging to the Malikdinkhel tribe in Maidan area of Tirah valley in Khyber Agency whose houses were destroyed during militancy in 2013. The distribution was made at a ceremony held at the Khyber House in Peshawar, which was attended by local elders and officials of political administration. Senator Momin Khan Afridi was the chief guest at the event.

