Four alleged militants held

CHARSADDA: The police claimed to have arrested four alleged militants and recovered a huge cache of arms that they had buried in a graveyard.

A press release issued from the office of the District Police Officer (DPO) Sohail Khalid here on Thursday stated that the militants were arrested and arms recovered when an under custody militant pointed out the location.

It said that the detained militants were affiliated with the proscribed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and were wanted by the law-enforcers for their involvement in various acts of terrorism, extortion and target killing incidents.

The release said the police conducted the raid when the alleged militant identified as Naveedullah was arrested along with his three accomplices Ehtishamullah, Saqib and Naveed.It said the detained militants told the police that they were planning a terror attack and had buried weapons and ammunition in a graveyard in Charsadda.

It added that the police dug up a hole in the graveyard and recovered three suicide vests, three mortar shells, a rocket launcher, two rounds, 11 hand-grenades, three SMGs, several detonators, 300 meter wire, 70 meter prima cord, three official number plates, three remote control devices, six receivers, ball bearings, a plastic barrel, a bucket, a mobile phone, police uniform and other items.

