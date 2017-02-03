Print Story
Officials visit reconstructed Bara schools
February 03, 2017
Peshawar
LANDIKOTAL: A team from the Fata Secretariat, headed by additional political agent of Khyber Agency, visited Bara and inspected the government schools, which were reconstructed after destruction in militancy related incidents during past years.
Additional Political Agent Mir Raza Ozgan, accompanied by Planning Officer Faridullah Burki and Agency Development Officer Irfan Khattak, visited several state-run schools including Government Girls Primary School, Amin Killay and GGPS Lali Jan Killay in Akakhel area.
He inspected the schools’ buildings recently reconstructed with the financial assistance provided by Governor Special Development Programme (GSDP). Mir Raza expressed satisfaction over the construction material.