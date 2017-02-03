PESHAWAR: The provincial government has posted registrar, director planning of the Peahawar High Court (PHC) and managing director (MD) Tanzeem Lissail-e-Wal Mahroom Foundation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on deputation basis.

The officers posted against the new positions included Muhammad Ramazan (PCS SG BS-20), who was awaiting posting with the Establishment Department. He was posted as MD, Tanzeem Lissail-e-Wal Mahroom Foundation on deputation basis against the vacant post.

Muhammad Salim Khan, a grade-20 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) cadre, was posted as Registrar, Peshawar High Court.He was posted against the vacant post of the Registrar PHC in the pursuance of the notification of the provincial government and in his own pay and scale till further orders.Similarly, Abdul Haleem Bangash, (BS-18 P&D officer), was posted as director, Planning and Development, PHC against the vacant post.

