Lawmaker says extortionists behind attack

PESHAWAR: A bomb went off near the residence of Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Fazle Elahi of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) here on Thursday.However, no casualty was reported in the explosion which occurred in the evening.

A police official said that the blast took place near the house of PTI lawmaker Fazle Elahi in Hazarkhani village sited in the outskirts of the provincial capital. The village is located in the limits of Yakatoot Police Station.

The official said that no loss of life or property was reported in the blast.The police said they were investigating the incident and the motive of the attack.However, Fazle Elahi told reporters that he has been receiving extortion calls. He believed that the blast was carried out by the extortionists due to his refusal to pay extortion money.

In Peshawar, a number of people have complained of receiving threats from the extortionists in recent past. Several houses were bombed earlier apparently by the extortionists.Recently, the Peshawar city police claimed that a significant decrease was recorded in the cases of extortions after the arrest of a gang of extortionists.

0



0







No loss in blast near PTI MPA’s house was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183635-No-loss-in-blast-near-PTI-MPAs-house/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "No loss in blast near PTI MPA’s house" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183635-No-loss-in-blast-near-PTI-MPAs-house.