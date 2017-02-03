PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak in the 21st Board of Directors meeting of the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) formed different committees to streamline the working of the entity.

The meeting presided over by the chief minister was attended by Provincial Minister Mehmood Khan, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Abdul Munim, Chief Secretary Abid Saeed, administrative secretaries, members of Board of Directors of the TCKP and others.

Those in the meeting had a threadbare discussion on the working of the corporation, different packages for the promotional activities, said a handout. Different projects were reviewed for onward presentation and marketing in the Beijing road-show towards the end of March.

The chief minister ordered formation of different committees for the restructuring of the corporation, review of the audit, accounts and spending of the TCKP. The committees would present reports in the next meeting.

Pervez Khattak said tourism has all the potentials to become the mainstay of the provincial economy and the government was working on these lines.He revealed the government was about to announce different autonomous authorities for different areas to develop these areas on tourism lines. The chief minister directed to out-source different tourist spots and sites to the private sectors for development on tourism lines.

