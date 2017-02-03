Islamabad

SSP Operations Islamabad Sajid Kiyani held a meeting with a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) and Small Industries here on Thursday and discussed matters related to the business community.

SSP Sajid Kiyani assured of complete cooperation to the traders and said business community was the backbone of economy of the country.

He said police would provide full protection and business friendly atmosphere to the traders and industrialists, adding police was working to free federal capital of crime. He asked the business community to cooperate with police.

The traders thanked SSP Operations for his full cooperation and said they would play their role to curb crimes and strengthen police public partnership. SSP Sajid Kiyani said in case, traders have any complaint they should work with police to find out a solution. He said trader community should be made part of reconciliation committees and said security and patrolling would be increased in the city. He said police would fully cooperate with the traders community for the security of markets.

SSP Operations nominated SP City Zubair Ahmed Sheikh as the focal person for the trading community and instructed that issues of traders should be resolved on priority basis. SSP Islamabad said police which had offered sacrifices of their lives for security of citizens, would continue to take steps for protection of residents of Islamabad.

SSP Operations told that in the light of orders of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, strict action had been taken against beggars and in January 2017, action was taken against more than 300 beggars. He said commercial institutions should arrange for their own security, deploy security guards and use close circuit television cameras. The cameras should be watched as without proper monitoring, these were of no use. He said Islamabad police had provided training to guards of security companies.

SSP Operations said concerned Station House Officer and police officers would be held responsible for any street crime in their jurisdiction. He said traders should also cooperate in removing encroachments from the shopping centres. He told that search operations were being conducted in the rural and urban areas of Islamabad to nab criminals. He said investment was a vital factor for a strong economy. The traders assured of their cooperation to police for keeping peace in the capital.

The traders delegation included President Ayaz Ahmed, Senior Vice President Ghazanfar Mehmood Malik, Vice President Saqib Taj Abbasi, Vice President Sajjad Sarwar, Founder President Kamran Abbasi, Secretary General Iqbal Qureshi and others.

