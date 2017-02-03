Islamabad

Journalist Panel made a clean sweep of the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) elections held

Tuesday, Afzal Butt and

Ali Raza Alvi elected president and general secretary respectively, says a press release.

The polling took place at the National Press Club with just over 1,400 journalists casting their votes. Iqbal Jaffri, Chairman of the election committee announced the results.

Butt bagged 872 votes and Alvi got 789 votes while their rivals, Sheharyar Khan and Shakeel Qarar of Azad Panel got 506 and 597 votes respectively.

Nasir Hashmi, representing Journalist Panel was elected as the Senior Vice President securing 854 votes and Sagheer Chaudhry became the vice president bagging 765 votes.

Asghar Chaudhry bagged 835 votes, becoming the

finance secretary beating Shahid Sara of Azad

Panel who managed 404 votes.

The joint secretaries, both from Journalist Panel, were Javed Soomro (862) and Khalid Gardezi (735).

The following members of the governing boy were elected: Aamir Abbasi (981), Asim Yasin (858), Fahim Abbasi (844), Mudassar Raja (839), Shahzia Nayyer (891), Samar Abbas (890), Talat Farooq (799), Tariq Virk (802), Waheed Rasool (763) and Zain Hashmi (810).

