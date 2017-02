Islamabad

The Japanese embassy is holding a calendars exhibition at PNCA today (Friday).

The exhibition will be held in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and Pakistan Japan Cultural Association, Islamabad.

Japanese calendars shall be put on display during the show. This is Japanese embassy’s regular feature of cultural activities that are held on regular basis.

